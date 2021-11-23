Cathay Pacific’s ‘Green’ Black Friday specials provide additional savings for groups and families.

Cathay Pacific’s Black Friday discounts are truly ‘the more the merrier.’

In 2022, the airline is offering prices to Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, and Australia at a discounted rate.

However, if you travel with friends or family, you may save even more money on Economy, Premium Economy, and Business Class cabins – so if you’ve ever been tempted to upgrade for a more luxurious flight, now might be the time to do so.

Cathay Pacific offers a 15% discount to first-class customers on a variety of locations, so a return to Hong Kong on selected dates starts at £439, while Australia and New Zealand start at £619.

The tickets must be valid for travel between April 20 and October 31st, 2022.

If you book two economy tickets at the same time, Cathay Pacific’s Two Together promotion will save you 50% on the second flight.

Meanwhile, if you purchase three or more economy tickets, you can save up to 25% on each ticket, including children’s tickets.

If you’re divided between the desire to go to warmer regions and the influence your vacation will have on the environment, Cathay Pacific might be the airline for you.

They’ve rebranded their Black Friday specials Green Friday because, in addition to offering discounts to customers, they’re also carbon offsetting the journeys’ environmental impact.

As part of their Fly Greener program, all flights booked between November 19 and November 29 will receive double carbon offsetting at no extra cost to the consumer.