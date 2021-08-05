Catfishing hotspots in the UK have been uncovered, with people admitting to getting caught out.

According to a new survey, one in every five people has been caught up in the practice of “catfishing,” which involves luring someone into a relationship by creating a false identity online.

While 20% of those asked by BetMinded indicated they had been catfished, 38% of those between the ages of 25 and 34 said they had been duped by a bogus profile.

More people in London than anywhere else in the UK acknowledged to being catfished, with 38% of respondents falling for the online scam. In Wales, the percentage was 27%, while in the Midlands, it was 24%. Catfishing was also recorded at greater rates in East Anglia (23%) and the North West (21%), compared to the national number of 20%.

Northern Ireland had the lowest rate of catfishing in the UK, with only 10% of people admitting to falling for the con. Scotland (12%), the South East (13%), and Yorkshire (14%), all had comparatively low figures.

Meanwhile, one in every four persons (26%) acknowledged to lying about themselves on a first date, with men accounting for 29 percent of the total compared to women’s 23 percent.

The younger generation acknowledged to being the biggest liars, with a third of 18 to 24-year-olds and 36% of 25 to 34-year-olds admitting to lying on a date. This percentage reduces to 30% for those aged 35 to 44, 23% for those aged 45 to 54, and 13% for those aged 55 and up.

“More catfishing is happening in the UK than you might believe, with one in five people reporting falling for a fake online profile, rising to one in three for young people,” a BetMinded representative stated.

“Online daters in London and Wales should be especially wary of who they’re communicating with, as these locations have the highest number of catfishes in the UK, while Scotland and Northern Ireland are the most trustworthy.”

Have you ever been a victim of catfishing? Yes, 20% of the time. 80% of people say no.

Catfishing by region: London accounted for 34% of all catfishing.