Catalan separatists are hoping for independence now that Spain’s Cabinet has granted them it.

Nine Catalan separatist leaders who had been imprisoned for sedition were set to be released after Spain’s Cabinet granted them amnesty in the hope of reuniting the country’s restive northeast, according to Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

In a nationally televised interview, Mr Sanchez said, “The administration has taken the choice because it is the right option for Catalonia and the best one for Spain.”

“We hope to usher in a new era of discourse and to forge new connections.”

Former Catalan vice president Oriol Junqueras, who was sentenced to 13 years in prison for sedition and misappropriation of public funds in 2019, will be released with his colleagues after three and a half years in prison.

The other eight were former members of the Catalan government’s Cabinet, the former Speaker of the Catalan Parliament, and two leaders of separatist civil society organizations, all of whom were sentenced to nine to twelve years in prison.

The pardons commuted their remaining jail sentences while maintaining their ineligibility to pursue public office.

It’s unclear when they’ll be released, but it’ll probably be in the next days, if not hours.

The pardons could be rescinded if the recipients try to lead another breakaway attempt or conduct a significant crime, according to the authorities.

“These pardons are not contingent on their receivers abandoning their beliefs, and we do not expect them to,” Mr Sanchez said.

“However, these people were never imprisoned for their beliefs; rather, they were imprisoned for violating the laws of our democracy.”

While Mr Junqueras recently stated that he will devote his efforts to securing a Madrid-approved independence referendum, none of Catalonia’s key separatist parties have changed their minds about carving out a new state.

The pardons have been met with opposition from Spain’s right wing, as well as many on the left. (This is a brief piece.)