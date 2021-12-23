Cat Survives Building Collapse; 9 Days After Kentucky Tornado, Found Alive In Rubble

After a swarm of storms ripped through the state about two weeks ago, a Kentucky man worried he’d never see his office cat again.

However, nine days later, a faint meow from the ruins of his fallen office building filled the man with hope of reuniting with his cherished animal pet.

When the storms hit the state on Dec. 10, Sonny “Hoot” Gibson of Mayfield lost his three-story office building. Madix, Gibson’s solid black cat, has been missing since then, according to the Associated Press.

When Gibson was standing near the ruins on Sunday afternoon, he heard a faint meow.

“I thought I heard a meow and believed it was my imagination, so I called out his name, and he meowed again,” the man explained.

He sought to locate Madix by following the sound. So he enlisted the assistance of several of his coworkers, who soon discovered the office cat beneath the rubble.

“Putting him in my arms was just a wonderful experience,” Gibson added. “If cats have nine lives, he probably used up around eight of them over the course of nine days.” Madix was discovered beneath the rubble in a hole. The cat had no scratches or wounds on its body, which surprised Gibson.

“I don’t know how anything could’ve survived the storm, let alone the destruction that came with it,” he said.

Madix was a common sight at the rental business before the tornado struck, greeting customers as they came. Gibson has decided to take the cat home with him.

At least 91 people were killed in the tornadoes that hit regions of Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi, Missouri, and Tennessee. Gibson feels that stories like Madix’s survival can bring some comfort to storm victims who are still recovering.

“It’s a blessing for others to hear the narrative so they can take it and realize that good can come out of bad,” Gibson added. “If it uplifts even one person, Madix has fulfilled his mission on this planet.”