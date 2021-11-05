Cat found decapitated with head still missing; serial cat killer likely to blame.

Authorities in Dorset, England, have opened an inquiry into the decapitation of a 10-year-old cat in a garden, which was supposedly the act of a suspected cat serial murderer.

Alley, a cat from Christchurch, was transported to Natterjacks Vets in Bournemouth after a resident discovered the animal beheaded, according to the Bournemouth Daily Echo.

“I was in complete disarray. Her head was still gone, therefore I didn’t think it was an accident “The New Milton Advertiser & Lymington Times cited Alley’s owner, Emma Jane Blehs, as saying after learning of her pet’s death on Tuesday.

According to Blehs, the personnel at Natterjacks Vets determined Alley’s tail had been severed and that the feline’s injuries were “clean cuts,” indicating that they were not caused by an animal assault.

After performing X-ray scans on the lifeless animal, the clinic reported the incident to authorities.

According to a Dorset Police spokeswoman, authorities suspect Alley was slain “deliberately” after receiving the information on Tuesday.

Alley’s death has prompted police to appeal to anyone with information to come forward and speak out.

According to Blehs, Tony Jenkins, the founder of cat rescue and rehabilitation organization South Norwood Animal Rescue and Liberty (SNARL), told Blehs that the circumstances surrounding Alley’s death all pointed to it being the work of the “Croydon cat killer” — a feline serial killer that the Metropolitan Police claimed did not exist after a years-long investigation in 2018.

“This poor lady’s cat in Christchurch, I believe, was a victim of this heinous person. It has all of the characteristics of their heinous work on it. The Croydon cat killer does things like cut off its head and tail, and leave the body in a garden with the head gone “Jenkins stated his opinion.

Jenkins claimed a cat in Southampton was killed in “quite similar circumstances” a week before Alley’s death, claiming he suspected the feline serial murderer was responsible for the 1,000 cat homicides he examined earlier.

Following a string of inexplicable pet fatalities in his constituency, Carshalton and Wallington MP Elliot Colburn urged for the Croydon cat murderer case to be reopened last year.