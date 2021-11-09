Casinos in the United States have taken in $39 billion in the first three quarters, putting them on track for their best year ever.

According to the Associated Press, commercial casinos in the United States earned about $39 billion in the first three quarters of 2021, surpassing winnings for the entire year of 2020 and representing an 18 percent increase over the first three quarters of 2019.

According to the data given by the American Gaming Association trade organization, the sector is on track to have its best year ever.

Consumers are returning to casinos following an initial dip during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the increased popularity of internet and sports betting, as seen by the record winnings. According to the Associated Press, the American Gaming Association claims that U.S. casinos are on course to break the yearly record of $43.65 billion set in 2019.

The third quarter was the most profitable in the industry’s history, with about $14 billion in revenue. It was the association’s president and CEO, Bill Miller, who called it “amazing” that it had done so for the second quarter in a row. In a statement, he said, “Two consecutive quarters of record gaming revenue is an extraordinary accomplishment in any environment, let alone following the most trying year in industry history.” “Our turnaround isn’t a one-time event; it’s the product of our foresight in a prudent reopening, world-class entertainment offers, and universal favorability.” Despite the impact of the pandemic on the sector, Miller believes that this year’s figures show a robust recovery.

“I’m optimistic that the resumption of meetings, conventions, and foreign travel will hasten the recovery of gaming in 2022,” he said.

As limitations were relaxed, Jane Bokunewicz, director of the Lloyd Levenson Institute at Stockton University in New Jersey, claimed pent-up demand among pandemic-weary clients played a key role in the industry’s revival.

“People were eager to get out and enjoy in-person activities again after a year of limitations and quarantines,” she said. “The casino sector acted rapidly to put in place clean and safe regulations, creating a welcome environment for those looking for safe social activities.

"During the pandemic, the tremendous rise of internet gaming drew a new audience of consumers who may have been intrigued about brick-and-mortar casinos and the in-person gaming experience," she continued. "They may have decided to try something new after being encouraged by casino marketing and loyalty schemes."