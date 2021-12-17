Casinos in Atlantic City are raking in cash, but tax breaks may be on the way out.

New Jersey’s Division of Gaming Enforcement revealed data on Thursday showing a significant increase in casino earnings between last year and this year, as the state legislature prepares to debate new tax benefits for casinos in the coming days.

The nine casinos allegedly won $440 million in November, up 52% from November 2020, while the casinos are using 2019 as a more appropriate reference point because the epidemic imposed months of closures and capacity constraints when they were finally allowed to reopen.

Despite an increase of just over 5% in in-person gambling over the same period last year, the state’s casinos have won $4.3 billion through November, a 34 percent rise over the same period last year and a 69 percent increase over 2020.

The state senate will vote on changing a state legislation that could modify how much money casinos must donate to Atlantic City and the county instead of paying property taxes on Monday. According to the Associated Press, the proposed modifications may save the casinos around $55 million in taxes.

According to the Associated Press, in addition to pandemic-related concerns, the rise in popularity of online gambling, particularly sports betting conducted online, has contributed to a 5% drop in in-person gambling in 2019. Hard Rock local president and head of the Casino Association of New Jersey Joe Lupo said.

He further stated that the rising popularity of online betting damages casinos since they must share their gains with other sports book partners and online gambling service providers, causing the reported numbers to be inaccurate.

The plan also exempts sports betting and internet gambling, two of New Jersey’s fastest-growing revenue streams, from the computation of how much the casinos must pay. (Regular state taxes on these items will continue to apply.) Steve Sweeney, the outgoing state Senate president, has stated that if the tax break plan does not pass, up to four of New Jersey’s nine casinos could close. He has provided little evidence to back up that assertion, and no casino has made that claim publicly.

Instead, Thursday’s results show a sector on the mend following the pandemic, with every casino reporting increased revenue. This is a condensed version of the information.