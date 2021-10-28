Cash thrown from a window, nighttime safety, and the Wirral’s ‘black panther’ are among topics discussed on Encrochat.

After police stormed his home, a cocaine courier flung more than £300,000 out a bathroom window.

Sean Doyle was busted as a courier for narcotics and cash on a £6 million drug ring that used the Encrochat encrypted phone network.

Doyle, 30, of Blackley, operated under the name ‘Minorspark’ on his Encro phone.

To move drugs and cash invisibly, he used a Renault van with a ‘exceptionally clever’ conceal.

As concerns about’spiking’ occurrences mount, a number of restaurants and nightclubs have stated new safety precautions are now in place.

Customers are being protected by venues, and it is hoped that the additional safeguards would assist put people’s minds at ease.

In recent weeks, reports of clubbers being injected or having their drinks spiked have grown, with the subject becoming a hot topic on social media.

Following the reports, Crazy Pedros on Parr Street posted on Instagram, “Public Service Announcement, PLEASE READ.”

After observing an animal that resembled a “black panther” in Wirral, a woman was left in “disbelief.”

The woman was out walking her dog on New Brighton promenade around 4 p.m. on Wednesday when she came upon the animal.

She told her story to a Facebook community group in the hopes of locating other people who had seen the animal and knew what it was.

The woman described the creature as a “black panther-like beast” and said she had heard of similar sightings in the area.