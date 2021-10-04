Casey DeSantis, Florida Governor’s Wife, Has Been Diagnosed With Breast Cancer.

Casey DeSantis, Florida’s First Lady, has been diagnosed with breast cancer, according to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

In a statement released Monday, the governor stated, “I am saddened to learn that Florida’s distinguished First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer.” “As the mother of three young children, Casey is the heart and soul of our family, and her initiatives as First Lady have touched the lives of countless Floridians.”

“As she undergoes the most arduous test of her life, she will have not only my unshakable support, but also that of our entire family, as well as the prayers and good wishes of Floridians from all around the state. DeSantis stated, “Casey is a great fighter who will never, never, never give up.”

The governor’s 41-year-old wife worked for the PGA Tour as a producer and host of a television show. Madison, 4, Mason, 3, and Mamie, 18 months, are the couple’s three children, whom they married in 2010.

The news comes just four days into Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which runs from October 1 to October 31.

The White House was lit up in pink on Friday to recognize breast cancer survivors, those who have lost their battles, and those who are presently undergoing treatment.

October is also a reminder for women to be checked for breast cancer every year. Many people’s lives have been saved as a result of early detection.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.