Cases of covid are on the rise in the Liverpool City Region.

Positive Covid tests have increased in Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, there were 5,564 Covid cases in the Liverpool City Region in the seven days ending November 14, up 374 from the previous seven days.

This means that the city region’s percentage change climbed by 7% from week to week.

Liverpool, Halton, St Helens, and Sefton were among the city regions where cases increased. The percentage changes from week to week were 17 percent, 9 percent, 2 percent, and 13 percent, respectively.

Knowsley and Wirral were the places where instances were found. The relative percentage changes from week to week were 1% and 2%, respectively.

Warrington, just over the Merseyside border, had a decrease in cases. West Lancashire and Cheshire West and Chester both saw increases.

In the week ending November 14, there was an increase in positive Covid testing across England. In England, there were 221,056 coronavirus cases, up from 28,862 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending November 14, there were 1,490 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 213 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 17%.

The infection rate was 297.7 infections per 100,000 individuals in the most recent report.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 545 positive tests, which is 44 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 9% in the week ending November 14.

Infection rates are currently at 420.0 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending November 14, there were a total of 546 instances, which is eight fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 358.1 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 1% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending November 14, there were 1,092 positive tests, which is 25 fewer than the previous week.

Wirral’s percentage change from week to week declined by 2%. The infection rate was 336.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Sefton

In the week ending November 14, there were a total of 1,145 cases, which is 134 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate stands at 415.0. “The summary has come to an end.”