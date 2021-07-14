Cases of Covid-19 in the United States are on the rise once more.

After months of reduction, the Covid-19 curve in the United States is increasing again, with the number of new cases per day doubling in the last three weeks.

The fast-spreading Delta strain, low vaccination rates, and Fourth of July celebrations have all contributed to the uptick.

According to data from Johns Hopkins University, confirmed illnesses increased to an average of around 23,600 each day on Monday, up from 11,300 on June 23.

And, with the exception of Maine and South Dakota, all states reported an increase in case numbers in the last two weeks.

Dr. Bill Powderly, co-director of the infectious-disease division at Washington University School of Medicine in St Louis, stated, “It is clearly no coincidence that we are looking at exactly the time that we would expect cases to occur after the Fourth of July weekend.”

At the same time, vaccination resistance is spreading across the country, and the extremely contagious mutant Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was initially discovered in India, is accounting for an increasing number of cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 55.6 percent of all Americans have received at least one Covid-19 shot. Missouri, Arkansas, 43 percent, Nevada, 50.9 percent, Louisiana, 39.2 percent, and Utah, 49.5 percent, all had lower vaccination rates than the five states with the largest two-week surge in cases per capita.

Despite the recent uptick, the number of cases in the United States is still nowhere near its January high of a quarter-million per day.

And, after peaking at more over 3,400 throughout the winter, mortality are down to less than 260 per day on average, demonstrating how successful the vaccination is at preventing serious illness and death in those who become sick.

Despite the uptick, health officials in locations like Los Angeles County and St Louis are urging even those who have been immunized to resume wearing masks in public. Unvaccinated travelers from Missouri and Arkansas must either quarantine for 10 days or have a negative Covid-19 test, according to Chicago officials.

Meanwhile, due to a “surge of disinformation” regarding Covid-19, the Mississippi Department of Health, which ranks dead worst in the nation for vaccinations, has begun censoring posts about the virus on its Facebook page. The summary comes to a close.