Cases of COVID-19 in Mississippi schoolchildren have increased by 830 percent: ‘Runaway Train.’

The number of children infected with the coronavirus continues to rise in Mississippi, prompting a pediatrician to warn of the state’s severe repercussions due to its “inadequate” resources for treating children.

Dr. Anita Henderson, speaking on Mississippi Today’s “The Other Side” podcast, said that “in terms of children, we have a runaway train in our state,” and that adults should “do everything in their ability to put kids first, to do what’s right for the children.” Henderson brought out the hard reality that Mississippi only has “one pediatric children’s hospital” and “one pediatric ICU” in an already “overburdened” state.

Henderson’s remarks come after a Mississippi Today research found an 830 percent increase in COVID-19 cases among youngsters in the state during the first two weeks of school compared to the same period last year.

Mississippi State Epidemiologist Paul Byers warned late last week that the state is in “as awful a situation as we possibly be.” According to the Clarion-Ledger, the fastest growing incidence of COVID-19 cases was found among children and teenagers aged 5 to 17.

The virus has resulted in a large spike in kid hospitalizations in Mississippi. According to data from the University of Mississippi Medical Center, 28 children were hospitalized at Children’s of Mississippi owing to confirmed COVID-19 test findings or suspected cases as of Friday.

According to the Mississippi State Department of Health, 207 individuals aged 17 and under have been hospitalized due to COVID-19 since the virus was first diagnosed in the state in March of last year.

The MSDH issued an advisory Friday requiring all persons who have tested positive for COVID-19 and the Delta variant to isolate for at least 10 days as part of the state’s fight against the virus. According to FOX, violators will be fined up to $5,000 and might face up to five years in prison.

From Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, the MSDH recorded 7,249 additional confirmed coronavirus cases and 56 deaths due to the condition. Since the outbreak began, the state has reported 413,498 confirmed illnesses and 8,047 deaths.

Meanwhile, as the new school year began, parents across the country, not just in Mississippi, raised concerns about their children’s health. There was a 23 percent increase, according to data from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. Brief News from Washington Newsday.