Cases like Colin Powell’s account for less than 1% of COVID fatalities.

Colin Powell’s death on Monday from COVID-related complications has revived debate over vaccine efficacy and the likelihood of so-called “breakthrough” cases.

Despite being properly vaccinated against the virus, Powell, the 84-year-old former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the 65th Secretary of State of the United States, died at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Powell’s immunization date and whether or not he had a booster dose have not been revealed.

Powell died while undergoing treatment for multiple myeloma, a disease that develops in white blood cells and can weaken a patient’s immune system.

COVID patients that have not been fully immunized are known as breakthrough infections. They occur as a result of the fact that no vaccine, or medical intervention in general, is 100% effective.

Dr. Angela Rasmussen, a virologist at the Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization (VIDO) and adjunct professor at the University of Saskatchewan, said on Twitter that fatalities like Powell’s are a clear indication of why susceptible people need boosters. The tweet has received nearly 6,000 likes.

Colin Powell did, in fact, succumb to a breakthrough infection. Boosters are therefore advised for patients who are at high risk of severe COVID-19.

Yes, this implies that immunizations aren’t 100% effective.

No, this does not imply that immunizations are completely useless.

“The better Covid-19 vaccines, the mRNAs, are actually fairly good at defending against infection,” said John P Moore, professor of microbiology and immunology at Weill Cornell Medical College, in an interview with The Washington Newsday. “However, these vaccines continue to provide excellent protection against serious COVID-19 infections, which is why unvaccinated people account for the vast majority of hospital-severity infections and deaths in the United States at the moment.” According to the most recent numbers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there are presently 31,895 known instances of COVID breakthrough infection in the United States, as of Friday, October 15. A total of 7,178 cases resulted in a death.

