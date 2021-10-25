Case numbers are ‘out of control,’ prompting a Christmas lockdown warning.

Several scientists have warned that unless action is taken quickly to stop coronavirus outbreaks, the UK could face a lockdown Christmas.

Some scientists believe that the case numbers for Covid-19 are already “out of control,” with 40,000 new infections per day on average during the last seven days.

Experts concur that the true amount could be about 100,000 per day or more when asymptomatic cases are considered.

People are pleading for “no more lockdowns” over fears of Christmas restrictions.

The majority of these are being driven by children and young adults, while government scientists believe that because so many people have been infected, this “child epidemic” will burn out quickly.

However, while hospital admissions and deaths are still at a record low compared to the January peak, there is danger that they could rise in the coming weeks, putting the NHS under severe strain.

When asked about the likelihood of a winter lockdown on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated, “absolutely nothing to indicate that that is on the cards at all.”

The vaccination deployment and booster shots, according to Chancellor Rishi Sunak, make a lockdown or “quite serious economic constraints” unlikely.

Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, said on Monday that he believes Christmas will be “normal,” but that this depends on people “doing their part,” such as receiving vaccinations.

Professor Peter Openshaw, a government adviser, told BBC Breakfast on Saturday that he fears “another lockdown Christmas if we don’t move quickly.”

He believes that putting steps in place now to “bring transmission rates way down” will help him have “a great family Christmas where we can all come back together.”

Former czar of vaccinations Dame Kate Bingham has expressed concern over having another “on Zoom” Christmas.

NHS officials and some scientists are criticizing the government for failing to implement Plan B, which may see the return of required facial coverings indoors, work-from-home instructions, and vaccine passports.

The proposal is intended to shield the NHS from “unsustainable pressure,” though no consensus on what that term implies.

The NHS, according to the government, is not under unsustainable strain. “The summary has come to an end.”