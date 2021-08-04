Casa Italia is returning to its roots, and a 35-year-old item has been brought back to the restaurant.

There are a variety of reasons why each of us enjoys dining out.

One of the main features of dining out is the fulfillment of being served. From getting dressed up to go somewhere other than our living rooms to sampling great food prepared fresh by chefs, one of the primary aspects of dining out is the fulfillment of being served.

However, even before the pandemic, several restaurants had begun to shift toward a technology-based service, with fewer waiters needed – with clients browsing menus online, ordering through apps, and joining virtual lines on their phones.

While this technique is widely regarded as the way forward, one prominent Italian restaurant in the city center has opted to go back to its roots and reintroduce its old serving style.

Casa Italia, on Stanley Street, has been a key Liverpool fixture since 1976.

The independent, family-run restaurant is one of the city’s oldest, best-loved, and busiest, with a reputation for authentic cuisine, warm décor, and superb service.

People go from all over the world to sample Casa Italia, but it is Liverpudlians who keep the enthusiasm alive.

Casa Italia is owned and operated by Arran Campolucci Bordi, who is the third generation of his Italian family to handle the restaurant, following in the footsteps of his father and grandparents.

Since reopening to full capacity earlier this month, Arran has begun the process of restoring the restaurant to its former glory – and what its guests valued most.

The sweet trolley has returned.

Many of the restaurant’s patrons have been coming for decades, and they’ve subsequently introduced their children and grandchildren to the restaurant’s joys.

Those who have been regulars since the 1970s and 1980s may recall one aspect of the restaurant that was particularly popular.

When Casa Italia originally opened 45 years ago, a sweet trolley was added, containing a variety of delectable desserts from which customers could choose as they were wheeled around the restaurant.

Unfortunately, Arran’s grandfather Mario Campolucci Bordi had to cancel the sweet trolley after ten years of usage since it was deemed unpractical due to the inability to keep the food cold.

However, after 35 years and numerous client demands, the sweet trolley is finally making its long-awaited debut.