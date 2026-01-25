Cary Hindu Temple Vandalized in Early Morning Attack

A quiet neighborhood in Cary, North Carolina, was shaken on Sunday, January 18, 2026, after a premeditated act of vandalism targeted the Sri Venkateswara of North Carolina Hindu temple. The attack, which occurred around 3:00 a.m., left the temple’s Dvarapalaka statue damaged, sending shockwaves through the local Hindu community.

Surveillance footage obtained by the Cary Police Department revealed a group of at least five individuals approaching the temple before fleeing the scene in a small sedan. The suspects’ hasty departure, captured on camera, suggests a level of planning behind the crime. Authorities are now working diligently to identify the individuals involved and understand their motives.

Community Reacts to Vandalism

The damaged Dvarapalaka statue, which serves as a guardian at the temple’s entrance, symbolizes both protection and tradition for the community. Its destruction has not only caused physical damage but has left many worshippers feeling vulnerable and unsettled. For local residents, the attack represents more than just an assault on a sacred space; it has been seen as an affront to their sense of security within Cary.

In response to the crime, the Cary Police Department has urged anyone with information to come forward. The public has been encouraged to contact Cary Crimestoppers at (919) 460-4636 or submit tips anonymously through www.p3tips.com/1242. Authorities have emphasized the importance of community cooperation in solving the case, with detectives hopeful that the public’s assistance will help identify the perpetrators.

The Sri Venkateswara temple is more than just a place of worship for Cary’s Hindu community. It is a vital cultural hub, regularly hosting festivals, educational programs, and community gatherings. The attack has sparked concern not only among temple members but also among residents of other faiths, who have expressed solidarity with those affected.

While the vandalism is not the first to occur at a place of worship in the U.S., the incident in Cary has reignited discussions about religious tolerance, hate-driven acts, and the importance of protecting sacred sites. Local leaders have called for patience and understanding as the investigation unfolds, encouraging residents to remain vigilant and support each other during this difficult time.

As the investigation progresses, law enforcement is continuing to review surveillance footage and gather evidence. The police remain optimistic that the community will play a crucial role in identifying the suspects. In the meantime, the temple’s congregation is working to restore a sense of peace, with the support of neighboring faith groups who have offered help in various ways.

Despite the unsettling nature of the attack, the temple’s members are determined to rise above the incident. The damaged Dvarapalaka statue now stands as a testament to both the challenges the community faces and its strength in the face of adversity. As Cary looks ahead, there is hope that the unity and resilience displayed by the temple’s members will guide the community through this troubling time.