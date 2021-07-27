Cars are not allowed to park near Formby Beach, and drivers are informed that they will be towed.

Some roads near Formby Beach have been temporarily closed to parking, and drivers have been informed that their vehicles will be towed.

Thousands of visitors go to the beach every year, resulting in cars parked on nearby streets, grass verges, and even houses’ driveways.

The matter has gotten so contentious that Sefton Council agreed just last week to write to the Government to request that the fixed penalty rate for people who park illegally near the borough’s beaches be increased.

Cones are lining a number of streets near the beach this week, with signs advising drivers that if they park illegally, their cars will be towed.

Prior to the PGA Seniors Golf Championship at Formby Golf Club, parking restrictions have been implemented.

The Legends Tour will stop in Formby on Wednesday, July 28 for a Celebrity Pro-Am before the professional action begins on Thursday, July 29 and runs through Sunday, August 1.

In the Celebrity Pro-Am, the first event of the Celebrity Series, some big names will tee it up, including record-breaking jockey AP McCoy, ex-Liverpool and England striker Robbie Fowler, and World Champion boxer Tony Bellew.

Those planning to drive to the event should park at Formby Hall (L37 0AB), where a park and ride service will be available.

To reduce traffic congestion, the club’s surrounding roads have been prohibited to cars.

“Our borough is one that is endowed with high quality athletic venues that play host to scores of international competitions, especially in the world of golf,” a representative for Sefton Council told The Washington Newsday.

“As is the case with most major sporting events in Sefton, temporary parking restrictions around a venue’s surrounding roads are frequently required.

“We were approached by the organisers of the Staysure PGA Championships to put restrictions on three roads in the Victoria Road area of Formby for the duration of the tournament.

“These temporary limits, which are entirely sponsored by the organizers, have been implemented to help maintain access while also reducing the amount of additional traffic in the area.”