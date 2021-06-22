Cars are exempt from the new Clean Air Zone in Greater Manchester.

A Clean Air Zone will be implemented across Greater Manchester, however cars will be exempt, while buses and lorries would be taxed £60 per day.

The program, which aims to clean up traffic-polluted air, will begin on May 30 of next year.

From the next year, 2023, vans and minibuses will be charged £10 per day, and taxis registered in Greater Manchester will be charged £7.50 per day, while coaches will be charged £60 per day.

The project is anticipated to be approved at a meeting of the Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA), which represents the region’s ten boroughs, next week.

By 2024, the government has mandated that all regions reduce air pollution.

Birmingham’s program, which began earlier this month, currently charges severely polluting cars, taxis, and vans £8 per day, while private cars are free in Greater Manchester.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham presented the outlines of the Clean Air Zone, as well as a new cycle-hire scheme for the region.

“It is a fact that the poorest children in the worst places are forced to breathe the most toxic air,” Mr Burnham added.

“Air pollution is a contributing cause in over a thousand deaths in Greater Manchester every year. It’s simply not something we can ignore any longer.

“It’s time to make a change.”

Mr Burnham said that £120 million in funding has been promised in the form of grants and loans to help people and businesses affected transition to electric vehicles, and that he did not want “a single job or a single business” to be lost, and that people now have more time to prepare because the scheme is being implemented in stages.

Vans might receive up to £4,500 towards the replacement or retrofit of a vehicle to reduce emissions, while Hackney Cabs could receive up to £10,000. HGVs could receive up to £12,000, and coaches could receive up to £32,000.

