Carrying a knife is the ‘sole way to protect yourself,’ according to Child.

Children who are afraid of violence believe that carrying a weapon is the “only way to protect oneself.”

Knowsley Council investigated how young people felt about violence and knives, a problem that continues to be a problem in our city.

Young people said they feel insecure around parks, the town centre, shops, alleyways, and public transportation in the Knowsley borough, particularly at night and when they are alone.

This phobia stems from a growing fear of violence, such as being robbed at knifepoint.

Concerningly, some children stated that carrying a firearm is the “sole way to protect yourself.”

When asked what children require to feel safe, one youngster responded, “kids must be tough,” while another added, “there’s nothing really, people will do what they will do.”

“There appeared to be a sense of pessimism that things could change, as well as signals where young people take their own actions to safeguard themselves in the lack of agency/service support,” according to the study.

Knife crime has been a problem in our area for years, with police reports of weapons being confiscated or used in attacks.

A member of staff at Knowsley Town Council was allegedly threatened with a knife earlier this year, in October.

If a weapon is utilized, it can have devastating effects for individuals involved.

In April of this year, 23-year-old Connor Dockerty of Litherland was stabbed to death in an alleged’revenge’ attack.

Connor was stabbed in the heart and died in hospital after the attack in Kingsway.

Two youngsters were charged with the attack and appeared in Liverpool Crown Court. They cannot be named for legal reasons.

Further inside the city, the death of 12-year-old Ava White, who was stabbed in the neck following an altercation in the city center, shocked and saddened the region once more.

Ava was out with friends after the town’s Christmas light switch-on celebration when she was fatally stabbed.

"Summary concludes." According to the research, everyone needs to "work together to make a change," which includes elevating.