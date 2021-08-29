Carroll, M. Patrick Reflects on the Past Year’s Challenges and Looks Forward to the Future

During the pandemic, the multifamily real estate business had many challenges, but one approach to weather the storm is to share knowledge and ideas. M. Patrick Carroll, an American entrepreneur and philanthropist, formed CARROLL, a prominent east-coast real estate investment firm. In May 2020, the firm sponsored a roundtable discussion via webinar with industry experts who shared their experiences and lessons learned as the pandemic altered their business practices.

Carroll’s company, which bears his name, has purchased over 60,000 multifamily apartments, with a present portfolio of over 30,000 residential and commercial buildings on the east coast. Robert LaChapelle, Regional Managing Director for CBRE’s Debt & Structured Finance Group in Atlanta, Georgia; Kris Mikkelsen, Managing Partner and COO of Atlanta-based investment firm Walker and Dunlop; and Blake Okland, Vice Chairman, Head of Multifamily Investment Sales for Newmark — and, of course, Carroll himself — were among those who took part in the webinar.

Carroll noted that learning to communicate effectively was the most vital yet most difficult difficulty he faced during the pandemic. After all, real estate is really a people-to-people business. The biggest change he’s noticed in the last several months, according to Carroll, is the way his organization has been able to communicate during the pandemic. He explained, “We are a solution provider for our investors and renters.” “[This] has been critical in keeping us afloat throughout the shutdown.”

Carroll predicts a shift away from high-rent areas like Silicon Valley and San Francisco in the future. As more organizations adopt work-from-home tactics, the real estate expert believes that workers would migrate to areas with lower rent prices. Destinations such as Arizona, Boise, and Salt Lake City are likely.

“I won’t lie; the middle of March in 2020 was a little frightening. My folks, on the other hand, were taught to be optimistic. It’s the American way of doing things. When I speak with Europeans, it is clear that we Americans are more positive and optimistic,” Carroll remarked. “I believe that having a cheerful attitude every day gives you an advantage over your competition, because they are unlikely to do so.”