Carrie Underwood’s Twitter Account Liked the Anti-Mask Mandate Video, Right?

During the COVID-19 epidemic, rules and mandates have sparked debate around the world, particularly around the use of face masks.

The Complaint

Carrie Underwood, a singer and songwriter, became a Twitter trending topic after screengrabs of her account’s “likes” were published.

One of the liked tweets in the screenshots, which were shared by numerous users, was a video of a man advocating against mask mandates for children in schools.

“Carrie Underwood” was the 25th trending subject on Twitter in the United States at the time of writing, with over 27,000 tweets addressing it.

This isn’t it… pic.twitter.com/TP8KT2YaJ1

August 17, 2021 — Keith Edwards (@keithedwards)

Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker, isn’t she? Indeed, Jesus has taken the wheel pic.twitter.com/6x2OQTVCdP

August 17, 2021 — Covid Underwood (@DPB0101)

Carrie Underwood is an outspoken opponent of masking. pic.twitter.com/4uale9KH8m

August 17, 2021 — Chris Evans (@chris notcapn)

The Details

“Here is my address to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the harsh and unjustified mask mandate for children,” Matt Walsh captioned a video on August 12.

Walsh, who hosts The Matt Walsh Show podcast from The Daily Wire, argues against forcing children to wear masks in this video. He claims that doing so is “child maltreatment” and creates “psychological damage.”

At the time of writing, the video had been viewed 1.2 million times.

It is possible to see what tweets Underwood has liked by looking at her profile.

The most recent tweet from Walsh appears in the “likes” portion of the @carrieunderwood account, which had 8.2 million followers at the time of writing.

Underwood, who won American Idol in 2005, has been chastised for her actions, with some critics dubbing her a “anti-masker.”

“Carrie Underwood is an anti-masker,” actress Angela Belcamino wrote in a tweet that received over 3,000 likes. In my opinion, she has been canceled. “Is there anyone else’s?”

Walsh, who has over 620,000 Twitter followers and defines himself on his profile as a “theocratic fascist, philanthropist, beekeeper influencer,” has responded to others who have criticized Underwood.

“Carrie Underwood enjoyed my video, and now she’s being pursued by the mob. She should know better than to enjoy what people dislike. This is completely inexcusable. This is a condensed version of the information.