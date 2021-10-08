Carp and crayfish are two invasive species that potentially devastate lakes’ ecosystems.

Researchers have discovered that invasive species such as crayfish and carp are causing ecosystem collapse in lakes.

Certain invasive, non-native species, according to scientists, can quickly disturb the ecosystem of lakes, contaminating water used for drinking, farming, and enjoyment.

Researchers believe that certain invasive species might push lake ecosystems over a key tipping point, producing a dramatic transition from healthy to degraded conditions that is difficult to repair, as a result of climate change and human activities.

Invasive fish like the Asian silver carp, Hypophthalmichthys molitrix, and crustaceans like the American signal crayfish, Pacifastacus leniusculus, were shown to lower the quantity of other essential creatures in lakes and degrade water quality, according to the study.

In addition, the report offers advice on how to manage bodies of water. Shallow lakes are found in one of two stable states in nature. They are either healthy – with clear water and lots of flora – or degraded – with hazy water and a lot of algae.

When algae consume all of the nutrients in the water and block sunlight, the establishment of aquatic vegetation that might promote ecosystem recovery is prevented.

According to specialists, such situations also endanger human health and water security. Toxins produced by cyanobacteria blooms, sometimes known as “blue-green algae,” can taint food webs and damage water supplies.

“Algal blooms constitute one of the most severe risks to the security of the Earth’s surface freshwaters,” said Dr. Sam Reynolds of the University of Cambridge’s Department of Zoology, the report’s first author.

“Simply reversing the events that led to a tipping point will not restore the environment – the road to recovery is long and winding.”

While invasive species are widely recognized as a major danger to world biodiversity, experts believe their effects on ecosystem services may not be entirely negative.

Invasive mollusks, such as the zebra mussel Dreissena polymorpha, have been discovered to engineer the biological and environmental reaction in the other direction.

They may help to prevent ecological collapse and aid in the recovery of degraded lake ecosystems.

“Managers of drinking water reservoirs, for example, may be able to save the cost of dealing with toxic algae blooms by removing them,” said Professor David Aldridge, the report’s senior author.”

The summary comes to a conclusion.”