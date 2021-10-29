Carolyn Maloney will issue subpoenas to major oil companies as part of her investigation into climate disinformation.

Carolyn Maloney, the chairwoman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, revealed on Thursday that she intends to subpoena major oil firms as part of the probe into the fossil fuel industry’s climate denial campaign.

According to Maloney’s announcement, ExxonMobil, BP, Chevron, Shell, and the American Petroleum Institute (API) would be subpoenaed for important records they have refused to produce in the committee’s probe.

Chevron has been working “diligently to collect and submit the documents the committee requested,” according to a spokeswoman for the corporation who spoke to The Washington Newsday on Thursday.

The announcement follows a hearing held by the committee on Thursday to question the world’s largest oil firms about their alleged efforts to promote misinformation about the role of fossil fuels in global warming.

The CEOs and presidents of American oil firms ExxonMobil and Chevron, as well as European companies BP and Shell, testified during the inquiry.

Oil companies have had scientific knowledge of the consequences of fossil fuel emissions since the 1980s, according to memos received from businesses like ExxonMobil and Royal Dutch Shell. Companies, on the other hand, are accused of spreading misinformation about the impact of their products on the environment through lobbying campaigns and privately sponsored research designed to undercut data supporting climate change.

The businesses allegedly steered clear of queries concerning their role in the disinformation campaign during the session.

Chevron CEO Michael Wirth was questioned by Democratic Congressman Ro Khanna of California, who chairs the House Subcommittee on the Environment, about whether the company will reduce output in the same way as European-based BP and Shell have agreed to do.

“I’m really proud of our company and what we do,” Wirth said, deflecting the topic.

In response to the same question, Exxon CEO Darren Woods responded, “We’re committed to cutting our emissions.”

The session was also attended by API, a non-profit oil industry lobbying group. According to several accounts, the organization had a role in lobbying for anti-climate legislation on behalf of US oil firms. A campaign against electric automobiles was one of the steps taken.

Khanna asked Shell President Gretchen Watkins if she would agree to instruct API President Mike Sommers to stop the agency’s anti-electric vehicle campaign during the hearing. “There are some spots where we are not entirely united,” Watkins responded. This is a condensed version of the information.