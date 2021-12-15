Caroline Kennedy and Michelle Kwan have been nominated for ambassadorships in the United States.

Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of John F. Kennedy, and Michelle Kwan, the most decorated figure skater in the United States, were both nominated for ambassadorships by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Kennedy has been nominated to be an ambassador to Australia, while Kwan has been nominated to be an ambassador to Belize. The selections must still be approved by the United States Senate.

Kennedy served as ambassador to Japan from 2013 to 2017, during the Obama administration, and was an early supporter of Biden’s campaign. She primarily dealt with military and commerce issues as ambassador. She also assisted in the planning of a 70th anniversary commemoration of the end of WWII, which brought then-President Barack Obama to Hiroshima.

Kennedy praised Australian and Solomon Islander coast watchers in a statement for saving her father after Japanese forces destroyed his motor torpedo boat during WWII.

“If confirmed, I will do all in my power to repay this debt,” she stated. “During this dreadful pandemic, I look forward to working with the Australian government to strengthen our alliance, promote global health, and enhance vaccine access, as well as address the urgent climate catastrophe. I’m looking forward to meeting the Australian people, learning about their interesting country, and sharing what I love about America with them.” Kwan, who has won five World Championships and two Olympic medals in figure skating, is currently a member of the Special Olympics International board of directors.

According to the White House, Kwan has also worked as a Senior Advisor at the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and an Advisor to the Office of Global Women’s Issues at the US Department of State. Beginning in 2006, she served as the department’s first public diplomacy ambassador, traveling throughout the world to “engage adolescents on social and educational concerns.” “I am thrilled to be nominated for Ambassador to Belize by President Biden, and if approved, I will be very happy to serve my country,” Kwan tweeted.

Kennedy complimented Biden for his long career as a public servant in a Boston Globe editorial announcing her endorsement, and she warmly remembered Biden visiting Tokyo as vice president while she was ambassador.

Victoria Kennedy, an attorney and the widow of Senator Ted Kennedy, was appointed by Biden to serve as his personal assistant. This is a condensed version of the information.