Carole Baskin Files a Lawsuit Against Netflix and the Production Company for Using ‘Tiger King’ Footage in a New Series.

Carole Baskin, who starred in the film Tiger King, is suing Netflix and Royal Goode Productions for allegedly using unapproved footage in the new documentary “Tiger King 2.”

Baskin and her husband Howard Baskin filed a complaint against both firms on Monday, stating that Royal Goode Productions violated their contract by exploiting video of her and her husband in “Tiger King 2.” The Baskins only signed appearance release forms for “Tiger King,” according to the lawsuit acquired by Variety. “Understanding that the appearance releases confined Royal Goode Productions’ use of the Baskins’ and Big Cat Rescue’s film to the single, first documentary motion picture, the Baskins anticipated that any sequel – however repulsive – would not feature any of their footage,” the lawsuit claims. The claim went on to say that, among other things, “Royal Goode Productions’ license to use video footage of the Baskins was confined by the appearance release to ‘a documentary motion picture.’ There is only one reference to and mention of ‘the Picture’ in the Appearance Releases. Royal Goode Production is not granted sequel rights, rights to make derivative works from ‘the Picture,’ or extra seasons or episodes.” In addition, the lawsuit claims that “The portrayal of the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue in ‘Tiger King 1’ was exceptionally harsh and unfair. The ‘Tiger King 1’ series incorrectly implied that Big Cat Rescue tortured its animals by confining them to small cages, while failing to mention that the animals actually live in large enclosures.” Finally, the lawsuit confirms that both Netflix and Royal Goode Productions violated the conditions of the appearance releases by using select film footage in “sizzle reels” and “commercial trailers for the sequel titled “Tiger King 2,” allowing the Baskins to take the matter before a jury.

The lawsuit has elicited no response from Netflix.

Since the launch of the blockbuster Netflix documentary on March 20, 2020, Baskin has continuously declared her contempt for it. As many people stayed indoors owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the documentary, which focused on the bizarre anecdotes surrounding Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park founder Joe Exotic, acquired popularity.

Due to his current service, Exotic will not feature in "Tiger King 2."