Carole Baskin, according to a detective, refuses to talk about her missing husband, who vanished in 1997.

Carole Baskin, the star of Tiger King, is said to have declined demands from law officials to speak about her second husband’s disappearance.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office’s Corporal Moises Garcia is now investigating the disappearance of Don Lewis, whose case was reopened following the premiere of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness in 2020. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Netflix miniseries became quite popular. The 1997 disappearance of Lewis and the suspicions leveled against Baskin were important to Tiger King’s overall plot.

Garcia attempted to contact Baskin for interviews and information about her husband’s disappearance once the investigation was reopened. He claims, however, that she has turned him down three times and has been uncooperative with the probe in general.

During a press conference, Garcia remarked, “If you ask a homicide detective, ‘Can you solve a case?’ and they answer no, you should take his badge away.”

He also found it unusual that Baskin is not collaborating with him or other law authorities on the case, according to the local newspaper The Tampa Bay Times. Garcia responded that Baskin is a high-profile person of interest in the case when asked if she is a suspect.

“Most missing persons’ family members, wives, and spouses,” he continued, “cooperate with law enforcement.” “They want to know what happened to their loved one and are willing to help in any way they can.” Baskin insists that she had nothing to do with Lewis’s disappearance. Her former spouse, on the other hand, may have attempted to fly to Costa Rica in an experimental plane that crashed in the Gulf of Mexico. During a Reddit AMA, she described it.

“He didn’t have a pilot’s license, yet he flew all the time. To avoid discovery, he couldn’t file a flight plan and had to take off from closed airports “According to Baskin. “I believe this was the most likely outcome.” See the following links for further Associated Press reporting: The investigation is still ongoing.

Lewis was a wealthy Tampa businessman who vanished in 1997, leaving Baskin to care for dozens of large cats at their refuge. The series sparked speculation regarding Lewis’ disappearance, with some speculating that he was buried in a septic tank on the sanctuary’s premises or that he was living in Costa Rica.

