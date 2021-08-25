Carol Vorderman’s white swimsuit makes fans “speechless.”

Carol Vorderman’s latest bikini ensemble has left her fans dumbfounded.

Carol, 60, startled many of her 139,000 Instagram followers when she showed off her white low-cut bikini.

The mother of two smiled as she took a photo in an Omg Miami Swimwear white crisscrossed suit.

Carol Vorderman’s wetsuit selfie has sparked a social media craze.

“Another day….another opportunity to go in a costume and on the water….,” she captioned the photo.

“Happy Whatever Day It Is for Everyone #Water#paddleboarding#Wales.”

Carol, a former Countdown host, has been infatuated with paddleboarding this summer, spending most days on her board exploring the Welsh coast.

Despite the fact that she wore a wetsuit yesterday due to the chilly temperature, her supporters felt she looked lovely.

Her fans were eager to respond to her latest post, with many applauding the actress.

“Speechless,” stated nealh11.

“Absolutely beautiful,” commented brianmurphy1167.

“Wow you look amazing,” brooklynnets2022 said.

“Wow Carol, you look stunning,” replied wheeldon8.

“I think you just broke the Internet,” therealpaulmcleod stated.

“Carol, you look really gorgeous,” nidge552 commented.