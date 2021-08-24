Carol Vorderman’s wetsuit selfie has sparked a social media craze.

Carol Vorderman left her fans flabbergasted one again as she paddleboarded while wearing a skin-tight wetsuit.

Carol, 60, began participating in the sport this summer and has been documenting her progress on social media.

In her native Wales, the former Countdown host routinely takes to the waves and has shared many photos of her escapades over the last few months.

On Tuesday, the mother-of-two took to Instagram to flaunt her increasing arm muscles in her wetsuit ahead of her next vacation.

Carol flexed her biceps in the mirror while wearing her hair down in her wetsuit, no make-up, and sunglasses to complete her ensemble.

“And we’re out for a morning paddle and brekkie….wet suit onesie coz it’s warm out,” she captioned the photo.

“I suppose all of this is growing my biceps…..look at those pistols on that one, they’re more like a water pistol #HappyScruff#paddleboarding #wetsuit”

And her fans were quick to applaud her, with thousands of people liking the photo.

“Absolutely fantastic looking Carol,” remarked johnscott2104

“Hot & beautifully healthy,” remarked michael0smith.

“That’s a new Bond lady right there,” officiallyleawalker commented.

“Textbook definition of a fit babe,” uncleprobe stated.

“Fair play to you, you look stunning,” gregster8483 said.

“Beautiful and stunning as ever have fun,” remarked dangermouse1979.