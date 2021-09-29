Carol Vorderman’s leather pants send pulses racing.

Carol Vorderman flaunted her gorgeous body in leather leggings and a rugby shirt on her Instagram feed.

The actress shared a series of mirror selfies on Instagram, revealing that she has been filming for BBC One.

“Been doing a bit of cheeky filming today #rugby….should be on @bbcone soonish,” Carol said in the caption. But I’m glad to be back in Autumn clothes….and that rugby season has returned…..love it. Those were the good old days.”

Carol Vorderman dazzles followers with a bikini photo taken while on vacation in Wales.

Fans have commented on the images praising the 60-year-remarkable old’s features, and she supplemented the caption with a flurry of hashtags and emojis.

“I can see why you’ve won rear of the year twice xx,” one person said.

“You look stunning as always xx,” added a second person.

“Grief how wonderfully stunning you are,” a third fan wrote in the comments.

Carol’s son Cameron has recently made headlines after Carol congratulated him on earning a master’s degree.

The mother talked about her son’s educational life, revealing that he suffers from severe dyslexia, dyspraxia, ADHD, ADD, and autism.

Carol shared several Instagram images of her son’s accomplishments, including one from when he was a young youngster.

“This is my kid Cameron and A STORY OF CELEBRATION,” she said in the description. Cameron, my kid, was a joyful toddler. It was apparent before and after he entered school that he had SEVERE SPECIAL EDUCATIONAL NEEDS. He would be rejected by every school he applied to. I was going to quit my job to teach him, but I couldn’t teach a child with his special needs.

“Cam spent five years at a “special school” that specialized in teaching youngsters with unique needs. He then transitioned to a standard school at the age of ten, but he continued to get specialized assistance. I knew he was exceptionally brilliant, but I also knew his growth curve would be unusual.

“These youngsters are going through a lot. They’re bullied and told kids’re “weird,” when they actually have a superpower because they view things differently.”