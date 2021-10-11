Carol Vorderman wears red leather leggings to show off her body.

Carol Vorderman stunned her fans with a daring style choice while having a good time over the weekend.

During a rugby match in Wales, the former Countdown star wore a pair of bright red leather leggings.

Carol paired her leggings with a white crew-neck sweater and a large black belt to draw attention to her petite waist.

Kate Garraway’s devastating news on Derek Draper, her husband

Carol wore a casual khaki jacket and a pair of hefty black leather boots because it was a little cooler than normal.

The 60-year-old has made no secret of her love for rugby, and she appeared to be overjoyed to be back at a game.

Carol wrote on Instagram, “Having a lovely time @scarlets rugby….diolch yn fawr (thank you very much)” after sharing numerous photos.

I haven’t been to a game in a long time (covid)….come on, bois.”

Carol’s fans praised her for her outstanding appearance and left several remarks.

Instagram

“Wow, red, red, and more red,” Jules exclaimed.

“For me, this is a very lovely afternoon watching Cymru Play rugby,” Edward wrote. “I’m really like your Welsh slacks.” “You’ve still got it Carol,” Jason said. “Wow, you look wonderful,” Evelyn exclaimed. “Wow Carol, you’re always so attractive and youthful,” Paul continued.