Carol Vorderman talks about her autism tragedy at the Pride of Britain Awards.

Carol Vorderman has returned to present the Pride of Britain Awards. She explains what we may expect from the night of festivities. Carol is the happy face of one of the most dramatic and poignant nights in show industry.

For the first time since the pandemic, she will return to the stage to help honor the nation’s unsung heroes in person at the Daily Mirror Pride of Britain Awards, presented in collaboration with TSB.

She’s spoken about her own personal experience with autism – and her ‘heartbreak’ that ‘thousands’ of children wait years to be diagnosed – ahead of the awards.

Carol has been presenting the awards for 22 years, but this year she is joined by Ashley Banjo, the director of the dance ensemble Diversity.

“I think it’s fantastic that Ashley is co-hosting,” Carol comments. “He exemplifies the best of contemporary Britain.” On I’m A Celebrity…, I was in the jungle with his brother Jordan, and I’ve known Diversity since then.

“I can’t think of anyone better than Ash to give the honors with me because he’s not just a fantastic entertainer, but he’s also a really deep thinker who understands the gravity of the situation.”

Prince Charles, Ant and Dec, Anne-Marie, Ed Sheeran, KSI, Harry Kane, Joanna Lumley, Stephen Fry, Jordan Pickford, and Sharon Stone are among the celebrities and public personalities who will attend.

Carol, 60, outlines what to expect from the glitzy event at Grosvenor House in London.

It’s the heart that’s in it, as well as the reality that the majority of our winners have been through hell and come out on the other side. It isn’t always like this; unfortunately, some people are still going through agony.

Some of our children, courageous youngsters, are no longer with us. The struggle is real, as is the triumph. That is exactly what we observe. Even if we dress it up with glitz and shine and renowned individuals and all that. The stories are a little harrowing. It has an effect on you when you view it.

Because we didn’t have the event last year, we had an opportunity to reflect, and I believe we’ll see a generation shift this time, which I enjoy.

We have a new environmental award that I've been advocating for.