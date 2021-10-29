Carol Vorderman shows off her outfit before of the Pride of Britain Awards.

Carol Vorderman, who will host this year’s Pride of Britain Awards alongside Diversity actor Ashley Banjo, has offered an early preview of the outfits she’ll be wearing.

There is a “stage dress” and a “red carpet dress” for the Welsh TV celebrity. She’s also been given diamond jewelry to wear on the big night.

She uploaded many extreme close-ups of the stylish pieces, giving a glimpse without giving too much away.

Carol Vorderman debuted a new ‘blonder’ haircut in advance of the Pride of Britain Awards.

She showed off a lovely red fitting dress from behind in her debut Instagram post, where she displayed her personalized apparel with her 179,000 followers. The stage dress has long sleeves and a flowing train.

“A brief peek of my gorgeous dress made so lovingly by @suzanneneville for tomorrow’s @prideofbritain awards,” she wrote on Instagram.

The host went on to say: “I tried it on yesterday (for more on the process of getting a haute couture dress made, read my previous post) and it was perfect.

“We cut the train in half since I walk around the stage a lot and a long train is inconvenient for that.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, @suzanneneville and the rest of the crew for treating me so much.

“And, as always, the lovely @marcellastylist is my stylist for the awards. I adore you.” Instagram The 60-year-old then followed up with a second Instagram post and a series of Instagram stories, explaining the behind-the-scenes of how her outfits were custom-made for her and showcasing her jewelry.

Her second picture featured sneak peeks of her red carpet gown, which was dark in color and embellished with metallic accents. She also shared a sneak peek of some amazing jewelry, including some stunning diamond earrings.

She wrote in the caption: “Dresses on the red carpet may be more playful, and @isabellkristensenofficial has created a stunning gown for me to wear on the @prideofbritain red carpet tomorrow. It’s just stunning. I can’t believe how fortunate I am.

“I don’t usually wear jewelry, but @hsternofficial is delivering the most magnificent diamonds tomorrow….here are just a few of the options they gave me.”

Her accounts did, in fact, display the costumes. “The summary has come to an end.”