Carol Vorderman sends out a happy bikini photo as she bids farewell to 2021.

Carol Vorderman posted a bikini photo to celebrate the conclusion of 2021 and the arrival of the New Year.

She tweeted a selfie of herself beaming at the camera, appearing relaxed with beachy hair, sleeping on her side in a bikini, ushering in the New Year “with a smile.”

On her Instagram Story, she also revealed photos of her favorite dress, favorite swimsuit, and favorite area she went in 2021.

Carol Vorderman celebrates her 61st birthday in style, flaunting her hourglass body.

The TV personality wished her fans a happy new year by writing: “All the way until 2022, I’m smiling…

“Keep it safe… Keep it cool…. Life is never monotonous.

She published another bikini shot with the phrase “Favorite bikini 2021” on her Instagram Story, as well as a photo of Wales with the comment “Favorite destination 2021.”

Fans reacted positively to her remark in the comments section.

Martin stated, ” “Thank you for putting a smile on our faces even when things were difficult!! I wish you a wonderful New Year’s Eve and a prosperous New Year.” “Happy New Year,” Peter replied, “you certainly kept me smiling.” “The best way to start any day is with a grin, and what a smile,” Andy added. Carol also tweeted a photo of herself in a tanned color tassled bikini, claiming it to be her favorite swimsuit of the year.

“Thank you 2021… I’ve had a blast,” she remarked on Instagram Stories.

She also posted a selfie in the mirror, wearing a khaki, buttoned-up dress.

Her gently waved hair was down over her shoulders, and she wore a similar boot-styled heel.

She chose Wales as her favorite spot of the year since she spent a lot of time paddleboarding with her pals there.