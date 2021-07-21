Carol Vorderman relaxes while paddle surfing in the sun.

Carol Vorderman took advantage of the warm weather by going paddleboarding with her buddies.

The 60-year-old spent the morning on a beach in Wales, soaking in the sun.

Carol went out into the pristine blue sea to practice her paddleboarding while sharing images on social media.

The Countdown star put a life jacket over her black swimsuit in two selfies.

She completed the outfit with a pair of big sunglasses and wavy hair that was more natural.

“We were out quite early this morning…. the water was so clear and calm,” Carol added. On the boards, it was a magical morning.”

“If you have a minute, spend it with me on the paddleboard….. early this morning in Wales,” she wrote later.

“The sea was eerily peaceful and crystal transparent… “This is a very remarkable day.”

Carol ate egg and bacon butties on the beach after taking in the view of the wide sea.

Many people commented on her Instagram post, envious of her wonderful surroundings.

“Simply stunning,” Stephen said. “I adore Wales.”

“Looks tropical,” Nick said on Twitter.

“It’s really beautiful,” Steven wrote.

“Looks amazing,” Gary added.