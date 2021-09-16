Carol Vorderman relaxes in a bikini on the last day of summer.

Carol Vorderman has sparked yet another frenzy among her fans by posting a photo of herself in a swimsuit.

Countdown’s former whiz Carol has been soaking in the sun in various swimwear suits over the past few weeks to make the most of the sunshine.

Over the summer, the 60-year-old discovered a new pastime in paddleboarding, and she’s shared numerous images and videos from her time on the water.

Carol has a legion of loving fans, and her most recent photo received hundreds of likes and comments today.

She shared a photo of herself on Instagram, lying on a towel in a Taylor Morris nude bikini, her hair disheveled, and a beautiful pair of sunglasses to complete her appearance.

The mother of two wrote in the caption, “Perhaps the final days of sunshine?”

“Awww, this has been one of the finest summers I’ve ever had. #HappyScruff#HappyDays#Wales#ExploreWales#[email protected]”

And her fans were eager to remark on the photo, showering the singer with praise.

“You still got it Carol, fair play,” ang responded. “At least, that’s what my husband thinks.”

“Looking incredible,” commented ethid 81.

“You look good and relaxed there,” sykes mel commented. “Enjoy the sun.”

“Absolutely lovely what a beauty you are Carol, fantastic pic,” remarked chris.crwconsulting.

“You’re incredibly stunning, Carol,” Mrmusels replied. You’re so natural, so lovely, and so sexual. Sweetheart, I adore you.”