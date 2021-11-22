Carol Vorderman provides behind-the-scenes photos from I’m a Celeb.

Carol Vorderman has revealed photos of herself on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity…, reminiscing about her time as a campmate. I’m trying to get out of here.

The Countdown star talked about how she got into the show, which she knows all about because she was on it five years ago. Instead of North Wales, the show was filmed in Australia when she was on it.

“Campmates are flown out on separate flights to Brisbane so that none of us land at the same time or know who each other are until that first moment of meeting,” she wrote in one of her posts.

Carol also uploaded a video of herself taking part in one of the I’m a Celeb activities.

She was the first contender to have to “walk the plank,” a feature that debuted in last night’s revival of the new season.

“This was the first time they’d introduced it, and I was the first person to go onto it ever,” the 60-year-old wrote on her Facebook page. It was terrifying because we had no idea what to anticipate.

“We wore a safety harness (obviously) because we must have been 400 feet up in the air stepping off the edge of a building while still in our party frocks.”

“I was the first to go, and the game was to get to the end of the plank, stand motionless on the yellow section (about the size of an A4 sheet of paper), count to 60 seconds, and then say stop.” The player who came closest to 60 seconds won the game!” Oh, and then return the stroll.

"Omg it shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and shook and s "I was screaming, I could hear the producers screaming, and everyone except Ant and Dec was screaming." Carol claims to have won the task and attributes it to her time working on Countdown, saying, "Think."