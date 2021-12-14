Carol Vorderman posts photos of her opulent home as she’moves on.’

Carol Vorderman has stated that she is “moving on” from her opulent residence in order to pursue new endeavors.

Carol’s luxury Bristol mansion was put on the market earlier this year for an eye-watering £2.6 million, and it has now sold, with Carol wishing the new family “every pleasure, health, and laughter.”

She explained that she named the structure “Sloblock Hall” in honor of a witty scene from a sketch based on Channel 4’s Countdown, and that it is an anagram of a swear term.

Carol Vorderman shares photos with her ‘new love'”Sloblock” was a joke on Stephen Fry and Hugh Laurie’s show A Bit of Fry & Laurie, which mocked Countdown.

Carol and the late former Countdown host Richard Whiteley made a comedy out of the phrase.

Instagram

Carol elaborated: “Our Countdown swear word was SLOBLOCK. SLOBLOCK HALL is the name of my house.

“HALL B*******S is my theory on ego, entertainment, and taking life too seriously.”

The 60-year-old posted a number of photos from her “happy place” house, including selfies, interior and outdoor images, and even overhead photographs.

Carol purchased the five-bedroom property in 2007 for £1.1 million, which she then restored substantially.

It also has four reception rooms and three bathrooms, as well as an outstanding wood-burning open fire and a glass ceiling in the main living space.

Outside, there’s a big pool, a gym, a few outbuildings, and private parking.

The home as a whole has a contemporary, modern feel to it.

Carol expressed her admiration for the location in an Instagram post. She stated, ” “Bye, bye, bye, bye, bye, bye, bye, So many wild parties….so many unforgettable memories. I’m a really fortunate woman.

“Now it’s time for me to embark on yet another new journey. I wish the new family who now calls you home all the happiness, health, and laughter in the world.

“Thank you, SLOBLOCK. We had a great time.” Fans marveled over the house and wished the presenter luck in her future endeavors.

“Wow, what a beautiful house,” Phil exclaimed.

“Good luck, and I’m sure you’ll savor those beautiful past memories of that place, and I’m sure you’ll savor those amazing past memories of wherever you go,” Casper added.

The summary comes to a conclusion.”