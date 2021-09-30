Carol Vorderman poses in gym attire, enthralled by a new lesson.

Carol Vorderman came to Instagram to inform her followers how much she loves her new fitness class.

On her profile, the TV host, who is best known for hosting Countdown, posted a post-workout photo and video.

Carol is dressed in a black long-sleeved gym shirt and leopard print gym leggings in the video, and she explains, “So I’ve begun Pilates on these machines, the reformers.” It’s my new thing, and I love it.

“I’m going to the gym this afternoon to see if I can get a little more stretched out. It was lovely, and I had a good time.”

Instagram

“Had my first ever Pilates Reformer (the machines) sesh today and now I’m officially HOOKED. @soulpilates,” the 60-year-old added as a commentary to the photo.

“It felt great to be all stretched out. Thank you so much, Helen and Nic. I got @meldeane12 again this afternoon…… oooooooohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh “Good morning, everyone.”

Carol’s fans were quick to praise her in the comments section, with many describing the post as “wonderful.”

“Stunningly beautiful,” remarked one fan, @pembroke saint.

@shanus1_, a second enthusiast, simply wrote, “Beautiful.”

“You look so wonderful Carol,” said a third fan, @johnkent8739.

The mother of two is no stranger to sharing stunning photos and videos on social media.

She showed off some incredible photos from her fitness retreat in Portugal to her fans.