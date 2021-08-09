Carol Vorderman once again dazzles her Instagram followers with a stunning selfie.

Carol Vorderman has shared yet another stunning selfie from her holiday in Wales on her Instagram feed.

The mother-of-two has been teasing fans with photographs of herself in bikinis and swimsuits, showcasing her incredible form, and today was no exception.

In the candid photo, the former Countdown anchor posed in a red bikini top and brown shorts, her gorgeous curls streaming.

“It’s hot down here #neverrainsinwales…..,” she captioned her photo. Like on many of her recent posts, fans were quick to compliment the 60-year-old, with one fan, @andypercival_, writing: “Wow absolutely gorgeous” and another, @sandydbchealth, adding: “You look fantastic.” Some of her followers also joked about her awkward wardrobe malfunction in a photo she posted on her page recently, where she was wearing her bangles.

She was wearing a lovely black bikini in the photo, which she shared on July 31 and commented, “last week…..” #sunbatheing…. This week in #Wales…….. raindodging…. I’m a #HappyScruff…… #bikini top inside out #nomakeup (with enormous apologies to @elizabethhurley1… Queen of the bikinis)….. I’ll learn to dress a little more fancy one day…. But it’s unlikely to happen anytime soon…. Every Saturday from 1130-2pm on BBC RADIO WALES, #gymgirl #paddleboading #gymgirl #paddleboading #gymgirl #paddleboading #gymgirl #paddleb @taylormorrisofficial.” One of her fans, @ michael 1912, commented on her Instagram post today: “Your bikini top is inside out only messing,” while another of her followers, @stavross001, said: “At least it’s not inside out this time!!!!!! Carol is presently on an extended holiday in Wales and has just picked up watersports, which she shares with her Instagram followers via her kayaking and waterboarding exploits.