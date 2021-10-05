Carol Vorderman looks gorgeous as she models Pride of Britain clothes.

Carol Vorderman surprised viewers by posing in possible Pride of Britain awards gowns.

The mirror selfies were published on Twitter by the former Countdown co-host, who now hosts the annual awards program.

The 60-year-old model wore two white gowns, one with a plunging neckline and the other with a high collar.

The celebrity also shared a third photo of herself wearing a dark dress with a floral white motif.

“Then had a wonderful treat looking on lots of lovely outfits for our @PrideOfBritain picture with our @AshleyBanjo later this week,” Carol wrote on Twitter.

She added the hashtags #Pampered #Lucky#InLoveWithLife and three heart emojis to the tweet.

Fans left comments on her Instagram picture offering to assist the TV personality in choosing an outfit.

“Loving the second one..a halterneck is so shoulder flattering,” one said.

“Pride of Britain, amazing already,” a second Twitter user said. Carol, I like your second outfit.”

“Oh my Carol!” exclaimed a third individual. I’d go with the first or second option. Wow.”

The Mirror’s Pride of Britain Awards, in collaboration with TSB, honor truly outstanding people who make the world a better place.

The mother-of-two is no stranger to breathtaking Instagram photographs, and she recently dazzled her followers with yet another stunning ensemble.

The actress wore a khaki green jumpsuit with black leather knee-high boots the other week.