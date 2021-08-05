Carol Vorderman is humiliated as admirers point out her bikini blunder.

Carol Vorderman was horrified this week when her fans noticed an embarrassing bikini blunder.

Carol, 60, has been wowing followers with a series of bikini shots during the recent heat wave, but it wasn’t long before someone noticed a flaw in one of her photos.

According to Mirror Online, the former Countdown host apologized for the gaffe and re-posted the photo alongside a photo of her battling Storm Evert in Bristol.

“Can someone have a word with Mr RainCloud… in need of more summer,” she captioned the photo.

Carol, on the other hand, recognized she was wearing her bikini top inside out after one of her followers pointed out something was wrong with her swimwear, and she made a joke about it in the caption.

Carol apologized to Elizabeth Hurley, who was wearing one of her eponymous beachwear brand’s bikinis, saying, “And yes, I’m a #HappyScruff…..#bikini top inside out #nomakeup.”

(With my apologies to @elizabethhurley1… Queen of the bikinis)….one day I’ll learn to dress up a little bit….but probably not anytime soon.”

Carol is known for posting racy bikini photos on social media, and she recently surprised her fans by posing in a plunging red swimsuit.

“I prefer chillin Welsh style….long early walk….sitting on a rock chillin on a distant beach….then home listening to Pavarotti and @realsirtomjones chillin on the huge sunbed… Yes, it’s lovely.”

Late last month, the mathematician and TV host shared another photo of herself in a sexy wetsuit, causing her celebrity friends to congratulate her on her amazing body in the comments section.

Presenter Richard Arnold joked, “It’s all about the buoys,” while Susanna Reid wrote, “Gorgeous.”

Carol has recently picked up watersports and regularly updates her admirers on her kayaking and waterboarding exploits on social media.

She earlier admitted to being “hooked” on her new hobby and even went paddleboarding in search of undiscovered coves before stopping for lunch at a private beach.

She is a mother of two who grew up in North Wales.