Carol Vorderman is ‘enthusiastic’ about her upcoming ‘new beginning.’

Carol Vorderman was ecstatic as she began on a new adventure.

On Thursday, the former Countdown star came to Instagram to alert followers about her new initiative, which would see her purchase a new home.

The 60-year-old already resides in a luxurious property in Bristol, but her second residence will be a mobile home that she can use to travel across the country.

It was the first time the mother of two saw her van, which is being converted by Van Life Builds, this week.

Carol flaunted her beautiful physique in a series of pictures on Instagram, wearing high-waisted navy blue slacks and a black turtleneck sweater.

“Soooooo excited…..I’m off to meet my @mantruckbusuk van today in Aberystwyth,” she captioned the photographs.

“I’ve been too preoccupied with other matters, but today is the day….

“She’s still in her raw state, so there’s a lot of tech work to be done here before she heads down to Thornbury and wonderful @vanlifebuilds to be converted into my new home #vanlife” “I’m going to be singing the whole way on my long drive.” #vanlifeuk #vanlifestyle.” On Thursday, Carol used her Instagram stories to alert fans about the new endeavor, which she described as a “fresh beginning.” Carol’s fans expressed their delight in the new enterprise in the comments section of her post.

“Eeek!” exclaimed one enthusiast. I can’t wait to see your beast!! #HomeIsWhereYouParkIt.” “Wow,” remarked another. That’s fantastic! I’m excited to watch it.”