Carol Vorderman enjoys a “sweaty” workout with a celebrity host.

Last night, Carol Vorderman gave followers a sneak peek at the aftermath of a “sweaty session” with her trainer.

The 60-year-old, who is best known for hosting Countdown, posted a post-workout video to her Facebook page last night.

Carol is dressed in a blue cropped gym shirt with matching leggings that show off her abs, and her hair is down in the video.

“That was my first sweating session with Mel, but I enjoyed it,” she stated in the video. It was a lot of fun.

“Thank you for bearing with me, ladies; I was a lot slower than you, but I was trying. It is my desire to one day catch up with the girls. I’ll do it, I’ll do it.”

“First sweaty session with @meldeane12,” the mother-of-two captioned the photo. @gabbylogan, I’ll thank you later. Even though I wasn’t up to par with the others, I had a great time….the girls were lovely….thank you girls. I vow I’ll improve.

“I owe you something. It’s time for a show and then a walk, right? or go for a walk and then shower? Hmmmmmmmmm.”

Carol’s fans reacted positively to her message, with many expressing their admiration for her appearance.

“Your abs are starting to show,” one fan, @poddnik, said. Carol, keep going, you’re looking fantastic.” “Good for you, you are in excellent form and look amazing,” said another fan, @davis.murphy.52.

“Wow, what a figure,” commented a third enthusiast, @wintersallan74.

Carol’s Instagram profile has recently been filled with racy photographs and videos, including one of her posing in a hot pool while wearing a lovely nude bikini.