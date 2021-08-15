Carol Vorderman describes a wardrobe malfunction in which her dress bursts open during a race.

Carol Vorderman uploaded a humorous video of her dress bursting out at the Ascot Races.

The former Countdown host recalls a horrible moment in 2017 when one of her biggest wardrobe mishaps occurred.

Carol, who was in Ascot for the day, described how the dress split “from top to bottom” after she attempted to repair the zip.

The 60-year-old wore a speckled grey duster coat with a light grey bodycon dress.

Carol paired her patent black stilettos with a huge grey and black fascinator for a day at the races.

According to the Daily Star, everything fell wrong after one deadly trip to the restroom, when the TV host struggled to get the zip all the way up when re-dressing.

“I couldn’t do the zip up could I, and then I was like ‘Oh man,’ so I bent over trying to get this zip up, and guess what happened?” she told BBC Radio Wales on Saturday morning.

“The zip snapped, and it was one of them that went all the way down!”

Despite the humiliating incident, the proud mother managed to see the funny side of things and now looks back on it as a humorous memory.

“By the way, I haven’t told anyone this story,” she said.

“So I put the coat on and never told anyone, so for half the day I was like in all regions, open to the wind in the back, but with this coat on, oh my goodness me.

“I’m never going to wear an outfit like that again.”

This comes after the bold radio broadcaster uploaded a photo from her recent day trip to the Ffos Las Racecourse in Wales on Friday, when she wore a skin-tight khaki midi dress to show off her tiny waist.

The singer showed off her hourglass shape in the button-up dress, which she paired with a huge white lacey coat for the A-list event, determined not to let history repeat itself.

Carol completed her ensemble with a stunning watch necklace and a smoldering smokey eye to complement her full-face makeup.

