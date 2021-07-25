Carol Vorderman dazzles in a red bikini as she relaxes in the sun.

Carol Vorderman has been enjoying the beautiful weather in Wales this week, participating in water sports while dressed in a red swimsuit.

The former Countdown host has shared a number of photos and videos of her new paddle boarding interest, but her most recent shots have gone viral.

Carol, 60, tweeted three images of herself wearing a red costume and smiling at the camera without make-up.

In her recent photo, the mother-of-two appeared tanned and joyful as she gazed out at the sea while wearing skin-tight black leggings.

“I prefer chillin Welsh style….long early walk….sitting on a rock chillin on a distant beach….then home listening to a bit of Pavarotti [email protected] on the large sunbed, yup this is lovely,” Carol wrote in the description.

Carol’s fans were quick to congratulate her on her new summer style.

“Such a lovely Carol x,” remarked paulcooper75.

“Baywatch chick x,” remarked bill.mcculloch.58.

“Stunning lady in red (fire emoji),” said another.

“The word Incredible was meant for you Carol, you look simply amazing,” kpickford999 said.

Carol shared another swimsuit photo earlier this week, this time expressing her enthusiasm for her new interest.

“Went on another paddleboarding adventure#Walesyesterday,” she wrote.

I adore it…

I’m on it most days now, and it’s getting better….

#summer #paddleboarding