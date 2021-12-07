Carol Kirkwood of the BBC responds to Dan Walker’s ‘rubbish’ weather forecast.

Carol Kirkwood retaliated after Dan Walker called her forecast “rubbish.”

Sally Nugent and the Strictly Come Dancing competitor hosted today’s broadcast of BBC Breakfast.

After hearing Carol’s pessimistic prediction as Britain prepared to be pounded by Storm Barra, the hosts were downbeat.

She stated, ” “Showers are expected to continue into tomorrow. In the highlands, some of them will be cold. Some of us are expecting rain. There’s a lot of cloud and it’s still cold.” The weather expert did, however, end her broadcast on a more upbeat note.

“And a tiny bit of brightness just to put in some hope at the end there,” the 59-year-old continued.

Dan responded with a witty remark about how relieved he was at the forecast’s optimism towards the end.

He stated, ” “Oh, I love a little bit of hope at the end, Carol, and you saved it right there at the end, thank you.

“Basically, that weather report was awful, rubbish, rubbish, but there was a glimmer of optimism at the end.”

Carol smirked and slapped her hands on her hips, jokingly retorting to her colleague’s statement.

She stated, ” “What exactly do you mean when you say my forecast was a bust? Later, I’ll speak with you.” Dan was in fits of laughter as he walked back his remarks after realizing they would make the news.

He chuckled: “No way! That will be written up right now.

“Carol made an outstanding prediction. You’re a natural at what you do.”