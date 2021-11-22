Carlson, Tucker Stephen Hayes, as delighted as Jonah Golberg, has left Fox—’Viewers Will Be Happy.’

According to a report, Fox News commentators Jonah Golberg and Stephen Hayes left the network over the network’s contentious Capitol riot series, and Tucker Carlson expressed his glee.

According to the New York Times, the Fox News Channel stated it was “wonderful news” that the two had quit their positions as paid contributors after “Patriot Purge” aired as part of the Tucker Carlson Originals series on Fox Nation.

“Our viewers will be grateful,” Carlson said in a phone conversation with the tabloid on Sunday.

In a Sunday piece on their conservative online magazine, The Dispatch, Goldberg and Hayes stated that they had quit Fox News due to “irresponsible” voices on the network.

“Fox News still provides actual reporting, and there are still responsible conservatives providing useful opinion and analysis,” the two stated in a joint statement. The words of the responsible, however, are drowned out by the shouts of the irresponsible.

“Take, for example, Tucker Carlson’s three-part series Patriot Purge. The special is presented in the guise of an expose, a hard-hitting work of investigative journalism that aired on Fox’s subscription streaming service earlier this month and was promoted on Fox News.

“In actuality, it’s a jumble of illogical conspiracy theories, full of factual mistakes, half-truths, misleading images, and damning omissions.”

Goldberg and Hayes then distinguished between two sides of Fox News, one opinion and the other news, which they applauded for doing “what it is supposed to do.”

“Over the past five years, some of Fox’s top opinion hosts have magnified Donald Trump’s false claims and odd narratives or put up their own in his service,” they continued.

“In this sense, Patriot Purge’s distribution was not an unique episode; rather, it was the most severe illustration of a long-running trend.”

Following a barrage of criticism over the teaser for the three-part series, Carlson has defended Patriot Purge.

‘True Story’ is a fictionalized version of a true story. Behind the Scenes of the Capitol Riot According to a preview for the show, it will tell the “real narrative” behind the violence perpetrated by fans of former President Donald Trump.

Carlson has stated that the FBI was involved in planning the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Critics, on the other hand, claimed that the show would merely serve to propagate “crazy conspiracy ideas” regarding the. This is a condensed version of the information.