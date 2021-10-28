Carlo Ancelotti has sent a message to Ronald Koeman, the dismissed Everton manager.

As the El Clasico rivalry between the two former Everton managers comes to an end, Carlo Ancelotti has commented on Ronald Koeman’s sacking.

Barcelona were defeated by Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night, with Radamel Falcao, a former Manchester United and Chelsea player, scoring the game’s sole goal.

Barca released a statement shortly after the defeat, with the La Liga giants in ninth place in the league table, confirming Koeman’s resignation after little over 14 months in command.

The search for a new manager at the Catalan club is underway, with Roberto Martinez, another former Everton manager, allegedly in the race.

However, it was Ancelotti’s turn to speak about Koeman’s dismissal, and he believes that losing your job as a manager is a part of the game.

Real Madrid’s president said: “Look, I’ve been fired numerous times. I am still alive and well. Being fired is an unavoidable part of the job.

“The only thing I can advise is that you must give everything you have while you are the coach, and that you must look forward with the knowledge that you gave it your all once you have been fired.

“I believe Koeman is giving everything he has.”

The Dutchman departs Barcelona with the club having won four of their ten league matches in Spain so far, leaving them six points behind La Liga leaders Real Madrid.