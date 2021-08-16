Carli Lloyd, a former American soccer player, has announced her retirement.

Carli Lloyd, a former American soccer player, announced her retirement on Monday. In the fall, she will play four friendly matches for the United States Women’s National Soccer Team, two in September and two in October.

“My two main ambitions when I originally joined the National Squad in 2005 were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships,” Lloyd, 39, said.

Lloyd said, “Every every day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my final game.” “I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how difficult it is to reach the top, and even more difficult to stay there for such a long time.”

Lloyd has won two Olympic gold medals, two FIFA Women’s World Cup titles, two FIFA Player of the Year awards, and has scored 128 international goals.

Lloyd will finish the season with NJ/NY Gotham FC in the National Women’s Soccer League. She has played for six different clubs in her 12-year professional club career.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to US Soccer for assisting in providing experiences and memories that will last a lifetime. “I will be eternally grateful to have worn the crest and to have had the opportunity to play for my nation for the past 17 years,” Lloyd added. “I will continue to encourage and support this team, as well as look for methods to help expand the game and inspire the next generation.”

