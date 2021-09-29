Caricature with “racial stereotypes” should be removed from tourist attraction, according to a Native American.

A citizen of the Chickasaw Nation claims that a historic English tourist attraction reinforces racial prejudices.

Anthony Perry, an Oklahoma native who has resided in the United Kingdom for 18 years, criticized a “Wild West” scene at Lancashire county’s Blackpool Illuminations display as a caricature of Native Americans.

Perry urged Blackpool councillors to replace the exhibit with a fresh design in a letter acquired by Lancs Live recently.

“Caricatures like these perpetuate racial stereotypes of Native Americans as primitive people who can’t fit into modern society,” Perry added.

“Attempts to erase our culture, rewrite our history, and assimilate us with Euro-centric values have a long history. These attempts are still being made in North America and elsewhere.

“Much of it is so subtle that the perpetrators are unaware of it, and some even believe that what they are doing honors individuals like me.”

“Sometimes, it’s treated as if these are the ways we’re going to celebrate you, so just take it,” Perry concluded.

Since the 1960s, the Illuminations have featured a display depicting Native Americans in headdresses dancing around a totem pole near cacti.

According to Perry, the display was hurtful and did not reflect the realities of Indigenous peoples’ different cultures.

“Research has shown that caricatures like these have hurt Native youth by reducing self-esteem, increasing depression, and rates of self-harm and substance abuse,” Perry wrote in his letter.

“That specific tableau is also all over the map in terms of geography. Native American clichés include cacti (which are more connected with the Southwest) and totem poles (which are more linked with the Pacific Northwest).

“It’d be like mixing Germans, English, and possibly Spanish people with a Celtic cross; it just doesn’t work!”

Perry, on the other hand, would want to see a Native American exhibit at the Blackpool Illuminations that is representative of the culture.

“This isn’t about being ‘woke,’ and I’m not doing it just because I’m bored,” Perry told Lancs Live. Believe me when I say that I lead a very hectic life! I have no intention of bringing Blackpool Illuminations or the town down. I’m simply attempting to correct a problem.

“This is for me. This is a condensed version of the information.